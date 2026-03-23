Aprilia Racing secures 1-2 finish at Brazil GP with Bezzecchi and Martín

Bezzecchi made his move immediately after lights out, taking control of the race at Turn 1 after starting second. After taking the lead, he set the pace and maintained his lead throughout. The result also marks MotoGP’s first race win at the Goiania circuit since its return to the calendar.

Winning run continues

The Italian has now taken four wins in succession, extending a run that began earlier in the season. It is the longest winning streak of his premier-class career so far and puts him among a small group of riders in the modern era to achieve four back-to-back victories. He also becomes Aprilia’s most successful rider in the top class in terms of race wins.

Martin back on the rostrum

Jorge Martin followed Bezzecchi in second place, securing his first Sunday race podium since joining Aprilia. The result ends a prolonged absence from the top three for the Spaniard.

The winning Aprilia duo celebrate their win.

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Key result for Aprilia

The one-two finish marks only the second time Aprilia has achieved this result in MotoGP. It also adds to the manufacturer’s tally in what has been a strong start to the season. Across all categories, Aprilia’s total number of Grand Prix wins has now crossed the 300 mark.

With two rounds completed, Aprilia leads the manufacturers’ and teams’ standings. Its riders currently hold the top two positions in the riders’ championship, marking the brand's first time at the top of the premier class.

Four bikes in the top ten

Aprilia’s presence was not limited to the factory team. Trackhouse MotoGP Team riders Ai Ogura and Raúl Fernández finished fifth and tenth, respectively, meaning four Aprilia machines placed inside the top ten. The result underlines a competitive weekend for the manufacturer across both its factory and satellite entries.

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Commenting on the achievement, Marco Bezzecchi said, “It was a fantastic race and a great day. I am truly extremely pleased because, given our start on Friday, I honestly never would have thought I could win. Saturday evening, we worked hard, and I felt good straight away this morning. I’d like to dedicate this win to Roberto Lunadei, who passed away last week, and to his entire family."

Upon his return, Jorge Martin quoted, “I’m not surprised by the result because there was a lot of hard work behind it. I knew that, once I was back to full fitness, I would have the speed. The thing that surprises me the most is how quickly I’m adapting to the RS-GP26. Bezzecchi has taken four wins in a row, and that is certainly admirable. With him, we are a team — in the briefings we compare notes, and together we are developing the bike by trying to help each other, which is essential to move the project forward."

Massimo Rivola, Sports Director at Aprilia, extended his commendation, “A fantastic job by Marco, who, along with his team, managed to transform a complicated Friday so much that he barely missed pole position and, with a perfect start, took the lead straight away for an undisputed win. It was a perfect Sunday with Jorge once again on the podium. It’s an emotional experience to see him up there two days in a row after such a long time. It’s also wonderful to see so many Aprilias at the front, with Trackhouse MotoGP Team even in second place on the team standings. These are all positive and strong signs. It’s obviously easy to have illusions after two such positive races, but I think that the next two, Austin and Jerez, will give us a more complete picture of the playing field. We have two extremely strong riders and, once again, the hard work done in Noale has been rewarded, which deserves the sacrifices we are all making together."

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