Apple CarPlay Ultra debuts in Aston Martin DBX 707. Will it come to other cars?

Apple CarPlay Ultra, the upgraded generation of the standard Apple CarPlay in-car system, is built to establish a new milestone in connected car technology. It will debut on Aston Martin’s flagship SUV, the DBX707, and roll out across its core model range.

Apple CarPlay Ultra will be a significant leap forward in driver-centric infotainment systems. However, it will require an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or newer. Unlike the standard CarPlay experience, CarPlay Ultra integrates deeply into the car’s entire digital ecosystem. For the first time, Apple’s interface extends beyond the central infotainment screen into the instrument cluster, allowing drivers to see Apple Maps, media controls and even personalised widgets directly behind the steering wheel.

Speed, RPM, fuel levels, gear selection, tyre pressure alerts and safety notifications are all now displayed via Apple’s design language, seamlessly blended with the automaker’s UI. This means real-time driving data appears alongside calendar events, weather updates or music controls, offering a more unified, intelligent display.

Apple CarPlay Ultra: Full vehicle control

One of CarPlay Ultra’s most groundbreaking features is its ability to control core vehicle systems. From heating and ventilation to dynamic drive modes, audio tuning, parking assist and 3D camera views, CarPlay Ultra becomes a command centre that feels instantly familiar to iPhone users. What’s more, Apple’s voice assistant Siri takes centre stage, letting drivers adjust settings, send messages or get directions all hands-free.

Apple CarPlay Ultra: Personalised digital cockpit

Users can now customise the digital instrument cluster with themes and layouts inspired by either Apple or the automaker. Options range from classic twin-dial designs to futuristic ‘Power Bar’ displays, complete with gradients, textures or even topographical backgrounds. This level of digital personalisation transforms the cabin into a fully customisable space, merging luxury with individuality.

Apple CarPlay Ultra: Widgets and app ecosystem

With expanded widget support, CarPlay Ultra gives drivers glanceable access to fuel economy, trip stats, and calendar events. Even third-party apps — such as Spotify, WhatsApp, and parking or food-ordering services — can be accessed and controlled through CarPlay Ultra.

Apple CarPlay Ultra: Coming to more cars?

While Aston Martin is the first automaker in the world to launch CarPlay Ultra, Apple has confirmed that more manufacturers will follow soon. The system is now available as standard on all new Aston Martin orders in the U.S. and Canada, including the DBX707, Vantage, DB12, and Vanquish. A global rollout is expected within a year. Existing customers will receive the update through dealerships.

