All in family: Anand Mahindra brings home Scorpio N, needs your recommendation

Mahindra Group Chairman also owns an Alturas G4, TUV300 Plus, Bolero Invader and TUV300. He also had a first-generation Scorpio.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Oct 2022, 16:56 PM
Anand Mahindra, Group Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra has taken delivery of his new Scorpio N SUV. He shared this on Twitter by writing “Big day for me; received my ScorpioN…. Need a good name for it…Recommendations welcome!". Anand Mahindra opted for a Red Rage paint scheme. It is not confirmed which variant did he choose. Mr. Mahindra also used to own the first generation of Scorpio SUV. Apart from this, some other vehicles that he has owned in the past are Alturas G4, TUV300 Plus, Bolero Invader and TUV300.

It is most likely that Anand Mahindra opted for the top-end, full-loaded diesel automatic variant with four-wheel drive. The Scorpio N is also offered with a turbo petrol engine which is known for its smoothness and power but it is the diesel engine with which the four-wheel drive system is offered. 

What are the specifications of Mahindra Scorpio N? 

The 2.2-litre diesel engine is offered in two states of tune, 132 Ps with 300 Nm for the base variant which comes mated to a manual gearbox only. The higher variants get 175 Ps and 370 Nm with a manual gearbox and with the automatic gearbox, the torque output is increased to 400 Nm.

(Also read: What you see is what you'll get: Anand Mahindra on upcoming 5 electric SUVs)

The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 203 Ps and 370 Nm with the manual gearbox and with the automatic gearbox, the torque output gets bumped to 380 Nm. 

What are the prices of Mahindra Scorpio N? 

The price of the Scorpio N starts at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scorpio N has a waiting period of more than one year for most of its variants. However, the deliveries have started for the top-end trim.

Mahindra is building the Scorpio N at their Chakan factory, near Pune. It is offered as an 8-seater or 7-seater with captain chairs for the second row. Mahindra has decided to retain the previous generation of the Scorpio. They made some mechanical and cosmetic changes to the SUV and now it is being sold as Scorpio Classic.

 

 

First Published Date: 07 Oct 2022, 16:23 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Scorpio N Anand Mahindra
