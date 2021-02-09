An edible motorcycle? Watch a pastry chef model a bike entirely from chocolate

If having a miniature model of your favourite motorcycle nicely decorated in your drawing is not enough to showcase love of bikes, here is something that should add a flavourful touch to it - an intricately modeled motorcycle that is every bit edible!

Renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon, known for having created an elephant and a telescope using just chocolate, has shown his skills yet again, this time by creating a motorcycle from scratch, entirely with chocolate.

Guichon has shared a video of him sculpting the chocolate bike on his Instagram page. "I especially loved working on the Coil and the Wheels! What do you think?" he wrote. In the video, he can be seen using huge chocolate blocks to lay the base for the bike's body. He then goes on to create every little detail of a bike such as the cylinder heads, engine casing, headlights, wheel spokes, among others.

The chocolate cruiser bike is then assembled one by one till a single complex sculpture is made, with every part coloured in the most appropriate shade. Guichon's time-lapse video of the bike's modeling also shows him using air sprayers to colour the various parts of the motorcycle. He paints the body blue while the wheel spokes are painted in white. The exhaust system and the engine is rendered in metallic silver and the tyres get black hue, of course. The handles of the cruiser and the pillion are air sprayed in brown.

The only parts of the motorcycle not made with chocolate are the headlights. These are formed using sugar-work to complete the look of the chocolate cruiser. Who wouldn't want a bite of this delicious-looking chocolate bike?