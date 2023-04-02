Ampere Electric reports triple growth with over one lakh retail sales

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited has reported over one lakh retail sales of its brand Ampere Electric two-wheelers in FY23, witnessing triple growth over the last year, as per data on Vahan portal. The company aims to further this growth with its portfolio of Ampere Electric two-wheelers such as Zeal, Magnus and Primus. To achieve this, the company has invested in an extensive pan-India dealer network across Tier 1 to Tier 4 markets, and this is playing a pivotal role in its growth in the EV segment.

The company has partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as their official EV partner for their ongoing IPL T20 season and will award the “electrifying RCB player" of every home game a limited edition RCB themed Primus. The Ampere Primus RCB edition will be built in restricted numbers and its price is yet to be announced. The Ampere Primus RCB Edition will be available for pre-bookings for ₹499.

In terms of specifications, the Ampere Primus RCB Edition comes with a 3.4 kW PMS electric motor and claims to sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4.2 seconds with a top speed of 77 kmph. The scooter comes with an LFP battery pack, which promises a life of one lakh kilometres. The battery offers a range of 107 km on a single charge and can be charged fully in five hours. Other features include three riding modes, combi braking, and 22 litres of storage capacity.

Both RCB and Ampere together have built a cheer squad that is called ‘Ampere Take Charge Squad’. The squad will wear a sustainable attire made up of upcycled, recycled, and repurposed materials.

