Ampere Electric announces launch of ‘Unlock Life’ campaign to boost EV adoption

Ampere Electric has introduced its ‘Unlock Life’ campaign on Tuesday. The company claims that its new campaign will 'enhance the EV adoption in India'. As part of the new 'phygital' campaign, the company aims to create a new support ecosystem for its new range of e-scooters by providing a customised online buying experience and multi-language telephonic call support.

The EV maker says this customer support system will provide help and guidance to the EV customers. It will also provide insights about various aspects of products, features, financing and privileged benefits of getting in to the 'HOLA' (Happy Owners League of Ampere).

The company has come up with this dedicated platform for customers to interact and gain insights about the usage, new schemes and lifecycle savings of electric vehicles over conventional petrol scooters. “At Ampere Electric, we are actively listening to voice of customers & have created unmatched product range, robust service backup, and easy financing options to facilitate the seamless transition towards electric scooters. The category is new & still we see lot of myths & queries related to overall EV usage especially from the new markets," said P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Electric.

The company has recently upgraded feature list on the Reo, Magnus, Zeal and V48 electric scooters. The company has also announced its tie-up with OTO Capital for easy financing and Autovert Technologies.

"Our Toll Free Customer care is now available all 7 days from 9am to 9pm and in 6 languages., Ampere’s new website is faster, with host of features such as virtual reality based product demo & test ride experience, easy lease to own options, dealer locator, savings calculator and more." Sanjeev added.