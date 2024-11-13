Amid pollution in Delhi, police cracks down heavily on vehicles without PUC

HT Auto
  • More than 2.70 lakh challans were issued to vehicles plying without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates in Delhi this year.
Delhi pollution vehicles
An anti-smog vehicle seen sprinkling water to mitigate pollution in Delhi. The national capital is currently under grip of severe pollution as air quality index hovering around very poor levels. To reduce carbon emission, Delhi Police has cracked down on vehicles plying without pollution under control certificates. (Shrikant Singh)
An anti-smog vehicle seen sprinkling water to mitigate pollution in Delhi. The national capital is currently under grip of severe pollution as air quality index hovering around very poor levels. To reduce carbon emission, Delhi Police has cracked down on vehicles plying without pollution under control certificates.

Delhi Traffic Police has cracked down on polluting vehicles in the national capital as the city remains under grip of severe pollution. Violating traffic rules, more than 2.70 lakh vehicles have been issued traffic challans this year till October 31. The vehicles have been found plying on the streets of the national capital without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Pollution levels in Delhi remain very high as the air quality index hovers around 361, which is categorised as 'very poor' on Wednesday, November 13.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued 2.78 lakh traffic challans to vehicles without valid PUC certificates this year, which is the highest in the last three years. In 2023, the number of vehicles found without valid PUC certificates were 2.32 lakh. 2022 numbers were even lower at 1.64 lakh. All these vehicles will have to pay a fine of 10,000.

Crackdown on polluting vehicles

Besides penalising vehicles without valid PUC certificates, Delhi Police has also impounded a number of polluting vehicles in the national capital this year. So far, 3,908 end-of-life petrol and diesel vehicles have been seized in 2024, the highest in last three years.

Also Read : Vehicle emission is the biggest reason for Delhi pollution, says report

Releasing a report on vehicles violating PUC certificate guidelines, Delhi Traffic Police said in October alone, more than 47,000 vehicles were issued challans for the traffic violation. "The special drive was conducted at different locations, including the ITO Chowk, Peeragarhi, Ashram Chowk, Anand Vihar and Mehrauli, during which more than 47,000 motorists were caught without pollution certificate or with expired documents," a Delhi Traffic Police official said.

Traffic violation on the rise in Delhi

Traffic violation has also gone up in the national capital this year. Delhi Traffic Police has issued challans to more than 4.55 lakh vehicles for various traffic violations this year. Last year, the total number of vehicles found violating traffic rules were over 4.70 lakh while the number was 3.58 lakh in 2022. More than 9.35 lakh vehicle owners have been sent notices this year for violating traffic rules.

First Published Date: 13 Nov 2024, 09:25 AM IST
TAGS: pollution Delhi pollution Delhi Traffic Police traffic rules

