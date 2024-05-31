Americans still prefer gas vehicles over hybrid or EVs, study shows

Americans still prefer to buy a standard gas vehicle over a hybrid or an electric vehicle even with the same price and features, a KPMG study said on Thursday.

Only one-fifth of people surveyed said they would purchase an EV over a gas-powered vehicle or hybrid vehicle. The show of preference comes amid a global slowdown in demand for electric vehicles, resulting in global automakers such as Ford, General Motors and Mercedes rethinking their EV plans.

Trending Bikes Find more Bikes Royal Enfield Hunter 350 349.34 cc 349.34 cc 36.2 kmpl 36.2 kmpl ₹1.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Royal Enfield Classic 350 349.34 cc 349.34 cc 41.55 kmpl 41.55 kmpl ₹1.93 Lakhs Compare View Offers Harley-Davidson X440 440 cc 440 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹2.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers TVS Raider 124.8 cc 124.8 cc 67 kmpl 67 kmpl ₹95,219 Compare View Offers TVS Ronin 225.9 cc 225.9 cc 42.95 kmpl 42.95 kmpl ₹1.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Bajaj Dominar 400 373.0 cc 373.0 cc 26.5 kmpl 26.5 kmpl ₹2.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The study shows a gap in expectations between U.S. consumers and auto industry executives for EV charging times during road trips.

Sixty per cent of U.S. consumers want charging in 20 minutes or less compared with 41% who are willing to wait longer according to auto executives, the study said.

Also Read : How China's EV makers like BYD aim to beat Tesla and other carmakers in Europe

The study also found fewer consumers are likely to pay for self-driving features and entertainment as compared to safety, Wifi and charging locator.

KPMG's American Perspectives Survey includes auto insights as part of a broader KPMG cross-industry survey of 1,100 U.S. adults nationwide on the economy and changing consumer preferences.

First Published Date: