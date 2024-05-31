HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Americans Still Prefer Gas Vehicles Over Hybrid Or Evs, Study Shows

Americans still prefer gas vehicles over hybrid or EVs, study shows

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 31 May 2024, 08:42 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The study done by KPMG shows a gap in expectations between U.S. consumers and auto industry executives for EV charging times during road trips.
File photos of Kia and Dodge cars used for representational purpose.
File photos of Kia and Dodge cars used for representational purpose.

Americans still prefer to buy a standard gas vehicle over a hybrid or an electric vehicle even with the same price and features, a KPMG study said on Thursday.

Only one-fifth of people surveyed said they would purchase an EV over a gas-powered vehicle or hybrid vehicle. The show of preference comes amid a global slowdown in demand for electric vehicles, resulting in global automakers such as Ford, General Motors and Mercedes rethinking their EV plans.

Trending Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹1.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹2.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Raider (HT Auto photo)
TVS Raider
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon67 kmpl
₹95,219
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Ronin (HT Auto photo)
TVS Ronin
Engine Icon225.9 cc Mileage Icon42.95 kmpl
₹1.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Dominar 400 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 400
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon26.5 kmpl
₹2.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The study shows a gap in expectations between U.S. consumers and auto industry executives for EV charging times during road trips.

Sixty per cent of U.S. consumers want charging in 20 minutes or less compared with 41% who are willing to wait longer according to auto executives, the study said.

Also Read : How China's EV makers like BYD aim to beat Tesla and other carmakers in Europe

The study also found fewer consumers are likely to pay for self-driving features and entertainment as compared to safety, Wifi and charging locator.

KPMG's American Perspectives Survey includes auto insights as part of a broader KPMG cross-industry survey of 1,100 U.S. adults nationwide on the economy and changing consumer preferences.

First Published Date: 31 May 2024, 08:42 AM IST
TAGS: Hybrid Petrol Cars electric vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.