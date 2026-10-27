Amazon to deploy 3,000 Tata electric trucks across India, targets major freight corridors

Amazon has partnered with Tata Motors to deploy 3,000 electric trucks across its transportation network in India, marking the largest electric-truck deployment by an e-commerce company in the country. The rollout will begin during the festive season, with the vehicles supporting freight movement between logistics facilities, within cities and along major national highways.

The first batch of electric trucks was flagged off in Delhi on October 27, 2026, in the presence of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy, Amazon and Tata Motors executives, and other dignitaries. The deployment will use Tata Motors' Ultra E.7 electric trucks, with Amazon's logistics partners owning and operating the vehicles.

The partnership marks a significant step in Amazon's efforts to extend vehicle electrification beyond last-mile deliveries to the movement of goods between fulfilment centres and other logistics facilities. The companies aim to expand the deployment across cities and major freight routes as charging infrastructure and operational support are developed.

Amazon and Tata Motors to electrify Delhi-Bengaluru-Chennai corridor

The initial deployment will focus on Delhi, where freight movement typically rises during the festive season. Amazon plans to integrate light- and medium-duty electric trucks into its middle-mile logistics network before expanding operations to major national highways.

A key part of the plan is the proposed electrification of the 2,800-km Delhi-Bengaluru-Chennai corridor along NH48. Spanning seven states and connecting six major e-commerce regions, the route is expected to play an important role in the companies' efforts to scale electric freight transportation.

Dedicated charging infrastructure will support the expansion, including charging hubs being developed with Yahhvi, a charging infrastructure provider. Amazon said its existing work in India includes 10 charging yards developed by Yahhvi to support the electrification of its transportation network.

Tata Ultra E.7 electric truck: Features and technology

The Tata Ultra E.7 forms the backbone of the planned deployment. The electric truck features an integrated e-axle, CCS2 fast-charging capability and regenerative braking. It also gets a new-generation crash-tested cabin equipped with high-voltage safety systems.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President and Business Head of Trucks at Tata Motors, said electric trucking in India was moving beyond pilot projects towards wider adoption. He highlighted localisation, total cost of ownership and supporting infrastructure as important factors in making electric commercial vehicles more viable for fleet operators.

Amazon's electric mobility plans in India

The collaboration builds on Amazon's existing electrification initiatives in the country. The company said it currently has more than 15,000 electric vehicles operating across over 500 Indian cities.

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