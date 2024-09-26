Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals On Two Wheelers

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on two-wheelers

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Sep 2024, 14:21 PM
Follow us on:
The Great Indian Festival by Amazon offers steep discounts on two-wheelers. Featured models include the Hero Xtreme 125R, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Platina 11
...
Amazon's Great Indian Festival showcases discounts on popular two-wheelers. Highlights include the Hero Xtreme 125R, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Platina 110 ES, Bajaj Chetak, and Hero Pleasure+ XTEC.

The festive season has started and people now know that it is time for Amazon's Great Indian Festival. It is essentially an online sale which lasts for a couple of days where Amazon offers heavy discounts on products. However, now Amazon has started offering discounts even on two-wheelers and here are five popular models that are currently on sale.

Hero Xtreme 125R

The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.

Hero Xtreme 125R is a new commuter motorcycle that has joined the manufacturer's lineup. It does not follow the traditional design language of commuter motorcycles so it is being aimed towards the younger audience. Amazon has priced the Xtreme 125R at 86,750 for the ABS variant.

Ola S1 Pro

Ola Electric is currently leading the electric two-wheeler market with a range of S1 electric scooters. The top-of-the-line electric scooter that Ola sells is the S1 Pro which is currently being sold for 1,16,399 by Amazon.

(Read more: Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Best of best offers on two-wheelers)

Bajaj Platina 110 ES Drum

Bajaj Platina is another popular commuter motorcycle for those who prefer a bit more comfort than regular commuter motorcycles. The motorcycle is usually priced around 71,300 ex-showroom but Amazon is selling it for 66,305 on the Great Indian Festival.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Chetak
MaxSpeed Icon73 kmph
₹ 99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hero Pleasure Plus
Engine Icon110.9 cc Mileage Icon50.0 kmpl
₹ 70,838 - 82,738
Compare View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro
MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Compare Book a Visit
Bajaj Platina 110
Engine Icon115.45 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹ 70,400 - 79,821
Compare View Offers
Warivo Motors CRX
MaxSpeed Icon55 kmph
₹79,999
Compare View Offers

Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 packs more range from its battery pack compared to that on the Premium variant with the new cells

Bajaj Auto revived the Chetak nameplate in an all-electric avatar. Amazon is offering the Chetak at a price of 84,898. The Chetak is currently the only electric scooter that Bajaj is selling in the Indian market. However, the manufacturer plans to introduce more electric vehicles in the future.

Hero Pleasure+ XTEC

Hero Pleasure+ XTec is seen here in an exclusive yellow colour body finish.

Hero Pleasure+ XTEC is a 110 cc scooter that goes against the likes of TVS Jupiter, Honda Activa and Suzuki Access. The scooter is offered in three colours and has a claimed fuel economy of 50 kmpl. Amazon is selling the Hero Pleasure+ XTEC for 69,363.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2024, 14:20 PM IST
TAGS: Amazon Hero Hero MotoCorp Xtreme Bajaj Bajaj Auto Chetak Platina Ola Ola Electric S1 Pro
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS