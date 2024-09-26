Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on two-wheelers

The festive season has started and people now know that it is time for Amazon's Great Indian Festival. It is essentially an online sale which lasts for a couple of days where Amazon offers heavy discounts on products. However, now Amazon has started offering discounts even on two-wheelers and here are five popular models that are currently on sale.

The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.

Hero Xtreme 125R is a new commuter motorcycle that has joined the manufacturer's lineup. It does not follow the traditional design language of commuter motorcycles so it is being aimed towards the younger audience. Amazon has priced the Xtreme 125R at ₹86,750 for the ABS variant.

Ola S1 Pro

Ola Electric is currently leading the electric two-wheeler market with a range of S1 electric scooters. The top-of-the-line electric scooter that Ola sells is the S1 Pro which is currently being sold for ₹1,16,399 by Amazon.

Bajaj Platina 110 ES Drum

Bajaj Platina is another popular commuter motorcycle for those who prefer a bit more comfort than regular commuter motorcycles. The motorcycle is usually priced around ₹71,300 ex-showroom but Amazon is selling it for ₹66,305 on the Great Indian Festival.

The Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 packs more range from its battery pack compared to that on the Premium variant with the new cells

Bajaj Auto revived the Chetak nameplate in an all-electric avatar. Amazon is offering the Chetak at a price of ₹84,898. The Chetak is currently the only electric scooter that Bajaj is selling in the Indian market. However, the manufacturer plans to introduce more electric vehicles in the future.

Hero Pleasure+ XTEC

Hero Pleasure+ XTec is seen here in an exclusive yellow colour body finish.

Hero Pleasure+ XTEC is a 110 cc scooter that goes against the likes of TVS Jupiter, Honda Activa and Suzuki Access. The scooter is offered in three colours and has a claimed fuel economy of 50 kmpl. Amazon is selling the Hero Pleasure+ XTEC for ₹69,363.

