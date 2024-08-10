Copyright © HT Media Limited
Amara Raja Group begins construction of cell manufacturing plant in Telangana

By: PTI
Updated on: 10 Aug 2024, 17:41 PM
Amara Raja Group held the groundbreaking ceremony of its cell manufacturing plant in Telangana. The company will supply batteries to a host of players
Amar Raja inaugurated Phase 1 of the battery pack plant with a current capacity of 1.5 GWh

Amara Raja Group on Saturday held a groundbreaking ceremony of their Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) for cell manufacturing at Divitipally, in Mahabubnagar district in the state. Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M), one of India's leading industrial and automotive battery majors, held the grand ceremony.

The battery maker’s Phase 1 of the battery pack plant was also inaugurated with a current capacity of 1.5 GWh, a press release from the company said. The plant makes Li-ion battery packs specifically suited for Indian conditions and will be supplying to major EV OEMs along with being used for stationery energy storage requirements.

The CQP, which is all set to be operational by Q1 of the next financial year, can produce various cell types for customer testing and validation. The project recently received a fillip after ARE&M’s collaboration with Gotion Inobat (GIB) for technology, manufacturing and customized solutions, it said.

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2024, 17:41 PM IST
