Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) July 2026 retail results showed a market-wide surge, with every major vehicle category posting its best-ever July and total registrations rising sharply. The bigger story, though, is that buyers are no longer leaning on petrol as heavily as before, with alternative fuels taking a much larger share of the passenger vehicle market.

That change is being driven by a mix of factors: lower running costs, more CNG options, improving consumer confidence in alternative powertrains and growing discussion around E20-compatible petrol vehicles. For many buyers, the appeal is shifting towards fuel choices that feel more predictable over time.

Record month across the board

Total retail sales across all categories stood at 25,91,138 units in July 2026, up 25.89 per cent year-on-year, even though the month was slightly softer than June on a monthly basis. It was also the first time in history that all six major vehicle categories logged their best-ever July performance.

Two-wheelers remained the largest segment with 18,18,289 units, a rise of 28.25 per cent. Passenger vehicle sales reached 4,16,555 units, up 19.13 per cent, while commercial vehicles grew 24.04 per cent to 99,666 units. Three-wheelers reported 1,33,778 units, tractors hit 1,17,349 units, and wheeled construction equipment climbed to 5,501 units.

Petrol’s lead is shrinking

The sharpest change was in passenger vehicles, where petrol is no longer as dominant as it once was. Petrol held a 41.68 per cent share in July, while CNG, hybrid and EV combined accounted for 40.59 per cent. That leaves a gap of just 1.09 percentage points.

A year earlier, the gap was 13.21 percentage points. The pace of change suggests that petrol could lose its top spot soon if current buying patterns continue. In that context, the shift is not just about one strong month. It points to a market that may be moving towards a new fuel hierarchy.

For many mass-market buyers, CNG appears to be a big part of that shift because it offers greater certainty on running costs. At the same time, the wider conversation around E20 has added another layer to how some buyers think about petrol vehicles and long-term fuel choice.

EV sales hit a new high

Electric vehicles also posted a major milestone. Total EV retail sales reached an all-time high of 3,27,901 units in July. EV penetration rose to about 12.7 per cent, compared with 9.6 per cent in July 2025.

Two-wheelers led the electrification story with a record 11.24 per cent share. EV volumes in commercial vehicles also touched their highest level ever, underlining that electric adoption is broadening beyond passenger cars.

Also Read : FADA survey signals towards stronger festive quarter demand despite monsoon risks

Rural demand and festive tailwinds

Rural markets outpaced urban ones year-on-year across all categories. Growth was supported by a favourable monsoon, GST-related affordability gains and a softer base from July 2025. At the same time, heavy rains, floods and the Aadi-Shravan period limited month-on-month momentum in some segments.

According to FADA's report, dealer sentiment remains upbeat, with most expecting growth in August and over the next three months. That optimism is being supported by festive-season launches, rural cash flows and a low base, even as inventory levels in passenger vehicles remain elevated.

What happens next?

The key question for the coming months is whether petrol can hold on to its lead. If CNG, hybrid and EV demand keeps rising at this pace, and if E20-related concerns keep influencing buyers, July 2026 may be remembered as the month when petrol’s dominance began to slip for good.

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