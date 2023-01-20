HT Auto
Home Auto News All Govt Vehicles Older Than 15 Years To Be Scrapped From April 1. Details Here

All govt vehicles older than 15 years to be scrapped from April 1. Details here

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified that all the vehicles owned by central and state governments, including buses owned by transport corporations and public sector undertakings, which are older than 15 years, will be deregistered and scrapped, starting from April 1, 2023. However, this rule will not apply to special-purpose vehicles like armoured vehicles or any other specialised vehicles., which are used for the operational purpose for the defence of the country and for maintaining law and order and internal security, the MoRTH notification has further stated.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2023, 09:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.

The notification comes in line with the announcement made in the Union Budget 2021-22. The central government has adopted the strategy to ensure fitness tests for personal vehicles that are older than 20 years, while commercial vehicles will require it after 15 years. The auto industry believes this strategy of discouraging vehicle owners from using old and polluting vehicles would boost sales of new and cleaner vehicles, eventually helping the industry to grow. The MoRTH, in its notification, also said that the scrapping of these old vehicles would be done through the government-registered vehicle scrapping facilities set up in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules 2021.

Also Read : Here is how to scrap an old car: Five things to know

The policy has become effective from April 1 last year. To encourage vehicle owners to decommission the old and polluting vehicles, the central government also announced that the state governments and union territories would provide up to 25 per cent tax rebate on road tax for vehicles purchased after scrapping old vehicles.

Trending Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Mt-15
155 cc
₹1.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹1.87Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
97.2 cc
₹60,310*Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
349 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹1.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha Yzf R15 V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Yzf R15 V3
155 cc
₹1.41Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Raider (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Raider
124.8 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹77,500*Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Union minister for road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari had said last year that he aims to develop at least one vehicle scrapping facility within 150 kilometres of each city centre. He also asserted that India has the potential to become a vehicle scrapping hub of the entire South Asian region.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2023, 09:24 AM IST
TAGS: vehicle scrappage policy
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

All govt vehicles older than 15 years to be scrapped from April 1. Details here
All govt vehicles older than 15 years to be scrapped from April 1. Details here
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Fronx: Which one should you buy
Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Fronx: Which one should you buy
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA unveiled globally with hybrid powertrains
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA unveiled globally with hybrid powertrains
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the latest SUV from the brand
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the latest SUV from the brand

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city