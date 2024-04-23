After Vadodara and Kanpur, Lucknow Police also gets AC helmets to beat the heat

AC helmets developed by students from IIM Vadodara are being put to trial by traffic police departments in an effort to provide relief to cops standing under the sun for long hours. After Vadodara Traffic Police, these helmets are now being used by Lucknow Traffic Police too. The AC helmets could prove to be a boon for the traffic cops helping them to get much-needed cooling as outside temperatures reach 40-45 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country.

Lucknow Traffic Police officials said that the AC helmets are currently being used on a trial basis. Traffic police personnel deployed at the Hazratganj area in Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh, were provided with these helmets. More such helmets will be provided to its personnel in coming days.

The helmets helps to offer relief from beating sun. These AC helmets are powered by battery and can work up to eight hours without the need to recharge them. The helmets are connected to battery which are wrapped around the personnel's waist. It weighs around 500 gms, around the same weight of a regular helmet. The AC helmets come with vents that help circulate air. It also has a visor that works as sunshades for the eyes.

Earlier, traffic cops in Vadodara and Kanpur have also put these AC helmets on trial. According to Ajay Kumar, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Lucknow, these helmets will be given to traffic officials across the state if they prove to be successful. "The helmet operates by a battery that is carried at the waist and requires recharging approximately every eight hours," said Kumar.

Reacting to the trial run, traffic cops in Lucknow who used the AC helmets said that they could work better in the sun. They also said the AC helmets are comfortable to wear.

