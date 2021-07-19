After Kushaq SUV launch, Skoda digs in its heels to enhance ownership experience

Skoda Kushaq sub-compact SUV was officially launched in the Indian car market last month and carries the weight of much expectations. And while the India-specific model is a key part of the India 2.0 strategy, the service and post-sales network also form a key area of thrust and Skoda is now upping its game in this regard as well. With the stated objective of having 185 post-sales touchpoints across the country by 2025, the car maker is leaving no stone unturned to erase past niggles related to costs and access for its customer base.

In a press statement issued on Monday, Skoda informed it is strengthening its 'Peace of Mind' campaign to bolster its connect with Indian customers. The Czech car maker claims it is based on four pillars - Cost of ownership, Customer Reach, Convenience and Transparency, and that it could usher in a new era for it here. "With the recently launched Kushaq, we have entered a new phase of growth in our India journey. We will continue to prioritize our customer-centric approach and have a clear roadmap on delivering the best ownership experience to our customers," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India.

Hollis himself has been quite active on Twitter, responding to queries and often helping out existing customers with any problems they may be facing with their respective Skoda products. He has also often admitted to past roadblocks that may have existed for Skoda customers but has maintained that his company is ironing out the difficulties that owners may have had to face in times gone by.

As such, a number of proactive measures are being promised which includes better reach in Tier II and III cities in the country, setting up of mobile service units, bringing down maintenance costs, offering extended warranty and offering Service Cost calculator to usher in transparency. Customer-facing personnel are also being trained to better assess any problem that an owner may have and address his or her issues proactively