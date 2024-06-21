After Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Kolkata gets Uber Green with EV-only fleet

Kolkata received its second EV-only cab fleet on Thursday after Uber launched its Uber Green services in the capital of West Bengal. This is the fourth city where Uber Green has been launched. Uber had earlier launched its electric vehicle fleet in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. For Kolkata, Uber Green is second such EV-only cab fleet after Snap E.

Cab aggregator Uber has launched electric vehicles as part of its efforts towards green and sustainable mobility.Uber is the second ride-hailing servi

Uber had announced the entry of Uber Green in India in June last year. The cab aggregator had launched its services first in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru before rolling it out to other parts of the country. Uber Green has not announced the number of electric vehicles it has pressed into service in Kolkata. The company has not shared any detail about its expansion plans in the city either.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs View Details Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 35 Kwh 421 km 421 km ₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Uber Green is the second app-based cab operator in the city after Snap E, another brand operating with an all-EV fleet. "Enhancing the air quality in Kolkata is a shared duty we all must embrace. I commend Uber for introducing 'Uber Green' in Kolkata, a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in our city," said Snehasis Chakraborty, Transport Minister of West Bengal.

Uber Green will allow users to book electric vehicle rides through its dedicated app. It has been launched to promote sustainable commute across the city.. The services will also be available at the Kolkata international airport, said Uber in a statement.

Uber Green uses Tata Tigor EVs as part of its electric vehicle fleet. Tata Motors tied up with several cab aggregators offering the Tigor EV as cabs. The electric sedan is powered by a permanent-magnet AC electric motor which can generate up to 127 bhp of power. Its 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack promises a range of around 300 kms in a single charge.

Uber had earlier announced its aim to become a zero-emission mobility platform in the next six years in Europe and North America. Globally, Uber has set a target of 2040 to turn into an EV-only service provider.

How to book Uber Green?

one does not need to download any new app to access booking for Uber Green. Uber offers the service within its existing app. Bookingone is as simple as booking any regular cabs through apps. Uber said that Uber Green has been available on its app since May last year. After the launch, Uber will update the app with a dedicated tab to book Uber Green cabs.

First Published Date: