After Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Kolkata gets Uber Green with EV-only fleet

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2024, 09:02 AM
Kolkata received its second EV-only cab fleet on Thursday after Uber launched its Uber Green services in the capital of West Bengal. This is the fourth city where Uber Green has been launched. Uber had earlier launched its electric vehicle fleet in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. For Kolkata, Uber Green is second such EV-only cab fleet after Snap E.

Uber had announced the entry of Uber Green in India in June last year. The cab aggregator had launched its services first in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru before rolling it out to other parts of the country. Uber Green has not announced the number of electric vehicles it has pressed into service in Kolkata. The company has not shared any detail about its expansion plans in the city either.

Uber Green is the second app-based cab operator in the city after Snap E, another brand operating with an all-EV fleet. "Enhancing the air quality in Kolkata is a shared duty we all must embrace. I commend Uber for introducing 'Uber Green' in Kolkata, a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in our city," said Snehasis Chakraborty, Transport Minister of West Bengal.

Uber Green will allow users to book electric vehicle rides through its dedicated app. It has been launched to promote sustainable commute across the city.. The services will also be available at the Kolkata international airport, said Uber in a statement.

Uber Green uses Tata Tigor EVs as part of its electric vehicle fleet. Tata Motors tied up with several cab aggregators offering the Tigor EV as cabs. The electric sedan is powered by a permanent-magnet AC electric motor which can generate up to 127 bhp of power. Its 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack promises a range of around 300 kms in a single charge.

Uber had earlier announced its aim to become a zero-emission mobility platform in the next six years in Europe and North America. Globally, Uber has set a target of 2040 to turn into an EV-only service provider.

How to book Uber Green?

one does not need to download any new app to access booking for Uber Green. Uber offers the service within its existing app. Bookingone is as simple as booking any regular cabs through apps. Uber said that Uber Green has been available on its app since May last year. After the launch, Uber will update the app with a dedicated tab to book Uber Green cabs.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2024, 09:02 AM IST
