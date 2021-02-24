After Amazon, Flipkart to deploy over 25,000 EVs in supply chain in India

After Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it will deploy over 25,000 electric vehicles in its supply chain in India, taking a step towards its commitment for 100% transition to electric mobility.

The e-commerce giant has partnered with key players in the EV market such as Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio to procure electric vehicles (EVs) to be deployed for its first and last-mile delivery fleet across the country.

The latest announcement comes in line with the company's public commitment to transition to EVs across its city logistics fleet. Joining the Climate Group's global electric mobility initiative - EV100, Flipkart had announced in August 2020 that it will transition completely to electric vehicles by 2030.

Flipkart has already started piloting 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler battery-powered vehicles in multiple locations for delivery across the country, including in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Pune, among others.

The company said that its electric fleet will comprise 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and 4-wheeler vehicles which will be locally produced, thus helping boost local innovation and the economy. Moreover, Flipkart will also place requirements in service contracts, install charging infrastructure close to its 1,400 supply chain facilities.

"Electric mobility can benefit multiple ecosystem stakeholders, not just in e-commerce but in many other industries. Electrification of the logistics fleet is a key part of Flipkart’s larger sustainability goal," Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President Ekart and Marketplace at Flipkart, said.

He added that the company will collaborate and work with local players to procure and deploy EVs while supporting the required infrastructure growth.

Ekart is the logistics unit of Flipkart.

"We understand the relevance of electric mobility in achieving both business and sustainability goals and are committed to paving the way for greater adoption of EVs across the country," he said.

(With agency inputs)