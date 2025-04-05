Actress Sonam Bajwa buys new Land Rover Defender

Popular actress Sonam Bajwa, known for her roles in movies such as Bala, Sardaar Ji and Street Dancer, among others, has just taken delivery of a new Land Rover Defender . The actress opted for the X-Dynamic HSE variant, which is finished in Santorini Black. The Land Rover Defender is priced between ₹1.04 crore and ₹2.79 crore in India. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Land Rover Defender stands out as a highly sought-after luxury SUV favored by influential figures worldwide. It offers an impressive combination of comfort, convenience, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional off-road performance.

What are the features of the Land Rover Defender?

A few of the key features of the Land Rover Defender include a large 11.4-inch Touchscreen Infotainment Display equipped with Pivi Pro Connected Car Technology, a Meridian Premium Sound System, a ClearSight Rear View Mirror, and various Driver Assistance Functions, among others.

What are the specifications of the Land Rover Defender?

There are several powertrain options available for the Defender in India. These include a 5.0-litre supercharged engine that delivers an impressive 518 hp and 625 Nm of torque, a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces a remarkable 626 hp and 750 Nm, a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six engine generating 296 hp and 650 Nm, and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that offers 296 hp along with 400 Nm of peak torque. An automatic transmission is responsible for managing power to all four wheels.

Land Rover Defender Octa launched in India

The Defender Octa SUV has officially been introduced to the Indian market. This high-performance version of the standard Defender SUV starts at a price of ₹2.59 crore (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the manufacturer has unveiled the exclusive Defender Octa Edition One, which is priced at ₹2.79 crore (ex-showroom).

Although it is based on the Defender 110, this performance-oriented variant showcases distinctive design features. It includes a higher ride height for enhanced ground clearance and a broader stance with extended wheel arches that contribute to its commanding presence on the road. The SUV is also fitted with newly designed bumpers at both the front and rear, which enhance its approach and departure angles.

