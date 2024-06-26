HT Auto
Actress Saumya Tandon buys swanky new Mercedes-Benz E-Class

| Updated on: 26 Jun 2024, 10:39 AM
  • Mercedes-Benz sells the E-Class in three variants. The prices start at 76.05 lakh and go up to 89.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Saumya Tandon opted for the Polar White colour of E-Class. (Instagram/ autohangar)
Saumya Tandon opted for the Polar White colour of E-Class.

Television and Bollywood actor, Saumya Tandon has just taken delivery of a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The choice might surprise few people considering that most celebrities nowadays are opting for luxury SUVs. The actress opted for Polar White shade which is quite subtle yet classy. Saumya Tandon is known for her roles in movies like Jab We Met and television shows like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

As of now, it is not clear which variant Saumya opted for. Mercedes-Benz sells the E-Class in three variants - E 200, E 220d and E 350d. The prices start at 76.05 lakh and go up to 89.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Engine Icon2925.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 63.60 - 80.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz E-class 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 80 Lakhs
View Details
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
Engine Icon2996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 80 - 84 Lakhs
View Details
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
Engine Icon1984.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5 Series
Engine Icon2993.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw 5 Series 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW 5 Series 2024
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details

The Indian market only gets the long-wheelbase version of the E-Class. As the name suggests, the vehicle gets an extended wheelbase over the standard version. This opens up more space for the rear occupants and provides a more luxurious experience.

The E 200 comes with a 2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 195 bhp and 320 Nm. The E 220d also uses a 2.0-litre unit but it is a diesel engine that produces 198 bhp and 440 Nm. Finally, there is the E 350d which uses a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 284 bhp and 600 Nm. All the engines come mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Watch: Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe: First drive review

The cabin of E-Class feels luxurious with a leather interior, a Burmester sound system, ventilated seats with massage function, and two 12.3-inch screens, there is one for the driver's instrument cluster while the other one is for the infotainment system. There is a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, ADAS, ambient lighting, and a 3-zone climate control among other equipment.

The primary rivals of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class are the BMW 5 Series, Volvo S90 and Audi A6.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2024, 09:09 AM IST
TAGS: E-Class Mercedes-Benz E Class

