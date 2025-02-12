Actor R Madhavan takes delivery of Brixton Cromwell 1200 motorcycle

Actor R Madhavan, a well-known actor in the Indian film industry has taken delivery of the first Brixton Cromwell 1200. It was the first unit that was the manufacturer ever delivered in the Indian market. The video has been shared by Brixton India on their Instagram page.

In the video, the actor can be seen taking the delivery of the motorcycle and he can be seen riding it as well. He opted for the Cargo Green shade of the motorcycle. The Brixton Cromwell 1200 was launched last year at ₹7.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Brixton Cromwell 1200 is designed as a neo-retro roadster, appealing to enthusiasts who appreciate a classic look infused with contemporary elements. This motorcycle is equipped with a round LED headlight and boasts a substantial 16-litre fuel tank. The side panels exhibit a streamlined design and can be customized in the color chosen by the purchaser. The Cromwell 1200 is available in three distinct color options: Cargo Green, Timberwolf Grey, and Backstage Black.

The dual-pipe exhaust is constructed entirely from stainless steel and features a lacquered black finish, complemented by the Backstage Black paint scheme. Additionally, the Cargo Green and Timberwolf Grey color options provide a brushed texture to the exhaust.

What powers the Brixton Cromwell 1200?

Brixton Cromwell 1200 is powered by a 1,222cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that delivers 81.8 bhp and 108 Nm of torque. This unit comes paired with a six-speed gearbox.

What is the top speed of Brixton Cromwell 1200?

Brixton Cromwell 1200 boasts a top speed of 198 kmph.

What is the fuel efficiency of Brixton Cromwell 1200?

Brixton has rated fuel consumption figures for the Cromwell 1200 at 21.7 kmpl.

What is the suspension and braking hardware on the Brixton Cromwell 1200?

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is equipped with KYB suspension components, incorporating telescopic front forks that offer 120 mm of travel. The rear suspension consists of stereo shocks that allow for preload adjustment and provide 87 mm of travel. For braking, the motorcycle utilizes dual 310 mm discs at the front and a single 260 mm disc at the rear, all fitted with Nissin calipers. Additionally, the bike is equipped with a Bosch dual-channel ABS system.

