Activa & Shine help Honda report 13% growth in August 2024

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that the total dispatches reached 5,38,852 units, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 13 per cent. This figure comprises domestic sales of 4,91,678 units and exports amounting to 47,174 units. Domestic sales for the month experienced a 9 per cent year-on-year increase, while exports surged by an impressive 79 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company also said that YTD for April – August 2024 domestic sales were 23,45,028 and exports stood at 2,29,716 units.

Few of the highlights for Honda of August 2024 are:-

HMSI has sold over 30 lakh units in Madhya Pradesh. Expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI conducted awareness campaigns in 11 cities across India – Udaipur (Rajasthan), Jorhat (Assam), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Nandurbar (Maharashtra), Bathinda (Punjab), Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Ramgarh (Jharkhand), and Aurangabad (Maharashtra). The company also celebrated the 6th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Thane (Maharashtra). Additionally, HMSI organized Road Safety Conventions with school principals in Jaipur (Rajasthan) & New Delhi as a part of ongoing project - Mindset Development for our Future Generation. Siddesh Sawant emerged as the undisputed leader in the second race of Round 3 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R category followed by Savion Sabu at second and Beedani Rajendra at third position.

Honda topples Hero MotoCorp

Earlier, SIAM has stated in its chart that Honda registered 18,53,350 units of two-wheelers in the April-July period of 2024, while Hero MotoCorp recorded 18,31,697 units during the same period. This means Honda dispatched 21,653 units more two-wheelers than its closest rival, while the difference grows to more than 1.30 lakh units when the export numbers are counted. Interestingly, in 2023, during the same period, Honda registered 12,63,062 units compared to Hero MotoCorp's 16,88,454 units of two-wheelers.

