Access 125, Gixxer range helps Suzuki in reporting sales growth of 5%

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reported total sales of 1,04,800 units for August 2024, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 1 per cent from the 1,03,336 units sold in August 2023. The domestic sales grew by 5 per cent to 87,480 units in the month from 83,045 units sold in the same period last year. The export figures stood at 17,320 units in August 2024 against 20,291 units exported in the same month a year ago.

Last month, Suzuki crossed the one lakh mark in terms of monthly sales for the very first time. The brand currently sells scooters, motorcycles and big bikes. The brand has motorcycles such as V-Storm SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer and Gixxer SF. The scooters on sale are Avenis, Access 125 and Burgman Street. Finally, there are the big bikes which consist of the V-Strom 800DE, Katana and Hayabusa.

Commenting on the sales performance of August’24, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President - Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “August has been yet another month of the continual YOY monthly growth trend that we have been experiencing in our domestic sale for which we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their continuous patronage and to our dealerships for their consistent effort to provide customer experience in line with expectations. As we approach the festive season, we are ready to meet the increasing demand and continue delivering excellence in both products and services."

Access 125, Avenis and Burgman Street updated

In July 2024, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) refreshed its scooter lineup in India to entice consumers ahead of the festive season. The Suzuki Access 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street were introduced in Special Festive Colours, complementing the existing offerings. Additionally, SMIPL launched the 2024 Suzuki Avenis, featuring four new colour combinations and updated graphics.

Recall of V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki has also initiated a recall affecting over 400,000 units of the Access, Burgman, and Avenis 125 models. This recall is attributed to a defective high-tension cord associated with the ignition coil. Furthermore, the V-Strom 800 DE has been recalled due to an issue with the rear tyre, impacting more than 67 units of the motorcycle.

