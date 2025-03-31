This audio system does not use any speaker setup. But how does it work?

Continental, a global leader in automotive technology, has announced the launch of Ac2ated Sound display, a new technology that eliminates conventional speakers in the car by incorporating audio output into the display unit. This next-generation design represents a paradigm shift in automotive sound systems, with an emphasis on space savings and a more efficient approach to interior design.

The system incorporates actuators behind the glass screen that create vibrations in the glass and produce sound. Instead of having separate individual speakers throughout the car, the screen is a sound source and can provide navigation directions, audio from infotainment and alerts.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹33.78 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Continental’s new tech will offer assistance system for 2-wheelers. Here’s how

Impact on in-car audio experience

Continental said that one of the major benefits of this technology is sound localisation. As human beings have a tendency to shift attention toward the source of a noise, channelling audio out of the display could increase driver awareness by attracting attention to appropriate on-screen data.

Beyond displays, Continental’s technology could also be integrated into door panels, headrests, and roof linings, potentially replacing conventional speaker setups in multiple areas of the car. Pavel Prouza, head of the User Experience business area, said, “By integrating sound actuators into the display, we have succeeded in using the entire display surface as a sound chamber to resonate sound within the vehicle – saving valuable space and weight in the interior. The system combines visual and audio output in a single package without compromising on quality."

Also Read : Continental’s ContiSeal tyre technology can help increase tyre life. Here’s how

Continental said this speakerless system has a number of potential advantages, beginning with enhanced space efficiency by not having to include several separate speaker components. It also helps reduce weight—potentially up to 40 kilograms from vehicles—having a beneficial effect on fuel efficiency and the range of electric cars.

Further, it provides increased interior design freedom by eliminating the need for standard speaker grilles, allowing neater and smoother cabin designs.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: