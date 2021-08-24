A Ram 1500 TRX takes a dive into deep water body. Here's what happened

Auto makers often take their vehicles to extreme terrains to test their durability and capability. But in an insane and unusual incident, a Ram 1500 TRX pickup owner decided to test the vehicle's off road capability, quite literally, as he drove the pickup into a deep water body, Motor 1 reported. To the owner's disappointment, he realized that his Ram pickup is not invincible when it got suck in the water body. Multiple pictures of the stuck pickup has been posted on social media where one can see the gray-coloured vehicle inside the water body. The pickup truck can also be seen carrying two bicycles on its rear bed. Those could either be a part of the payload testing process or they might be just sitting at the rear.(Also read | Exploding manhole lid shoots this Fiat Punto into the air: Video)Water seems to have covered half of the vehicle while the owner can be seen hopping out of his stuck Ram. The doors and the bed seems to be completely covered by water. It is not known how much damage has been caused to the engine of the Hellcat-powered pickup and for how long it remained stuck inside the water body. However, it definitely did suffer damages that could result in a long repair bill.(Also read | Forget flying cars and check out this amphicar that can run on land and water)While the owner's testing event turned out to be a disaster, social media users did not leave any chance to criticize his crazy stunt. Some even made fun of the incident as one comment on Facebook, read, “At least he can ride the bike home." Other people said, “Every dodge looks better under water" and “Only got 96 more payments to go and no vehicle to show for it..." Other comments read, “Insurance company gonna send him to therapy" and “Bathtime get the soap."It is not known how exactly did the owner get out of the vehicle and the water or how was the vehicle removed from the water body.

