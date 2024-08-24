5-year-old makes unofficial record driving the Lamborghini Revuelto at 312 kmph

A five-year-old boy from Turkey is making headlines the world over as the fastest child ever with his new stunt. Named Zayn Sofuoglu, the little one is already quite popular for his motorsport action online. The child has now made an unofficial record as he recently drove the new Lamborghini Revuelto at 312 kmph. That’s a speed faster than many adults will reach in a lifetime.

Fastest Child In The World

The video on Zayn’s Instagram page shows the young driver in a race suit with a helmet on. His father, Kenan Sofuoglu, who is also a former motorcycle racer, joins him in the passenger seat of the new plug-in hybrid supercar. Zayn gets into the child seat mounted on top of the driver’s seat, while the accelerator and brake pedals have been extended so he can reach them easily.

Also Read : Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 supercar launched at ₹8.89 crore

Zayn can be seen driving the Lamborghini Revuelto calmly all the way up to 312 kmph on an empty runway. The young racer celebrates his personal-best speed record with donuts in the supercar.

This is not the first time the five-year-old Zayn Sofuoglu has found fame online for his unique adventures. He previously went viral on the internet in 2023 at the age of three when he was shown doing donuts in a Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Supported by his racer father, the young athlete has been participating in motorcycle and karting championships.

Father Kenan Sofuoglu's Top Speed Record

Setting records seems to be a traditional thing now with the Sofuoglu family. Motorcycle enthusiasts would remember Kenan Sofuoglu for his record-setting run with the Kawasaki H2R in 2017 when he hit a top speed record of 400 kmph in less than 30 seconds. Kenan has also claimed five world titles in the Supersport World Championship with 43 wins and 84 podium finishes. He also competed in Moto2 in 2010 and 2011.

Zayn surely would be inspiring many - young and old - to pursue their passions right from a young age.

