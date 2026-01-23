5 standout reasons why Forza Horizon 6 deserves every car lover’s attention

Forza Horizon 6 is shaping up to be one of the most significant open-world driving titles of 2026, particularly for automotive fans. Official announcements from Playground Games and Xbox confirm a number of new features, environments, and vehicle-focused mechanics that broaden the franchise’s appeal beyond casual racing.

1. Japan as a new open-world

For the first time in the series' history, Forza Horizon moves its festival to Japan, a destination well known for its car culture around the world and long requested by enthusiasts. The new setting introduces an expansive and varied map, including dense urban centres, dramatic mountain roads, and sprawling rural highways, designed to reflect the country’s distinct driving environments.

Tokyo City, in particular, will be the largest urban area ever featured in a Horizon game, with multiple districts and driving routes built for diverse experiences. Car enthusiasts can expect roads inspired by real Japanese settings, from city streets to mountain passes, making driving itself a key point of interest.

2. Introduction of a new concept car

At launch, Forza Horizon 6 will include more than 550 cars, the largest starting roster in franchise history. Among these is the 2025 GR GT Prototype, a concept-inspired vehicle from Toyota Gazoo Racing making its video game debut and featured as a cover car alongside the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser.

This emphasis on contemporary and rare vehicles, including new body kits and expanded visual customisation, gives automotive fans more reasons to explore car collection and tuning.

3. Touge battles and diverse driving events

Forza Horizon 6 expands its event repertoire with new activities that reflect real-world Japanese car culture:

Touge Battles: Night-time mountain pass races where precision and control are prioritised over top speed.

Horizon Time Attack Circuits: Integrated time trial courses embedded in the open world.

Car Meets: permanent open-world social spaces inspired by famous real-world gatherings like Daikoku, where players can show off builds, share paint jobs, and even purchase cars seen at meets.

These formats extend the gameplay beyond traditional point-to-point races and give players varied, culture-inspired ways to engage with their vehicles.

4. Deeper open-world car culture

The design of Forza Horizon 6 places a renewed emphasis on car culture and exploration. The game includes a Collection Journal, inspired by Japanese stamp-collecting tradition, that tracks discovered points of interest and contributes to player progression.

Additionally, features such as Car Meets, shared multiplayer spaces without loading screens, and even custom community-built content via Horizon CoLab allow players to celebrate cars together in ways that mirror real automotive events. These elements aim to make the game’s world feel like a living, social space shaped by car enthusiasts themselves.

5. New mechanics and social experiences

While the core Forza Horizon driving experience remains intact, Forza Horizon 6 introduces technical and social features designed to deepen engagement for car lovers:

Updated car physics and responses, including new cosmetic tyre wear and steering animations that provide more nuanced handling feedback over distance.

Better audio modelling, with engine and environment sounds shaped by location and season.

Open-world multiplayer meetups and leaderboards, allowing players to connect and compete without separate lobbies.

When will you be able to play the game?

Forza Horizon 6 is confirmed to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X and S, PC (via Microsoft Store and Steam), and with day-one availability on Game Pass Ultimate; PlayStation 5 availability is planned for later in 2026.

