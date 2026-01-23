5 standout reasons why Forza Horizon 6 deserves every car lover’s attention

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Forza Horizon 6 is shaping up to be one of the most significant open-world driving titles of 2026, particularly for automotive fans. Official announcements from Playground Games and Xbox confirm a number of new features, environments, and vehicle-focused mechanics that broaden the franchise’s appeal beyond casual racing.
For the first time in the series' history, Forza Horizon moves its festival to Japan, a destination well known for its car culture around the world and long requested by enthusiasts. The new setting introduces an expansive and varied map, including dense urban centres, dramatic mountain roads, and sprawling rural highways, designed to reflect the country’s distinct driving environments.
Tokyo City, in particular, will be the largest urban area ever featured in a Horizon game, with multiple districts and driving routes built for diverse experiences. Car enthusiasts can expect roads inspired by real Japanese settings, from city streets to mountain passes, making driving itself a key point of interest.
At launch, Forza Horizon 6 will include more than 550 cars, the largest starting roster in franchise history. Among these is the 2025 GR GT Prototype, a concept-inspired vehicle from Toyota Gazoo Racing making its video game debut and featured as a cover car alongside the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser.
This emphasis on contemporary and rare vehicles, including new body kits and expanded visual customisation, gives automotive fans more reasons to explore car collection and tuning.
Forza Horizon 6 expands its event repertoire with new activities that reflect real-world Japanese car culture:
These formats extend the gameplay beyond traditional point-to-point races and give players varied, culture-inspired ways to engage with their vehicles.
The design of Forza Horizon 6 places a renewed emphasis on car culture and exploration. The game includes a Collection Journal, inspired by Japanese stamp-collecting tradition, that tracks discovered points of interest and contributes to player progression.
Additionally, features such as Car Meets, shared multiplayer spaces without loading screens, and even custom community-built content via Horizon CoLab allow players to celebrate cars together in ways that mirror real automotive events. These elements aim to make the game’s world feel like a living, social space shaped by car enthusiasts themselves.
While the core Forza Horizon driving experience remains intact, Forza Horizon 6 introduces technical and social features designed to deepen engagement for car lovers:
Open-world multiplayer meetups and leaderboards, allowing players to connect and compete without separate lobbies.
Forza Horizon 6 is confirmed to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X and S, PC (via Microsoft Store and Steam), and with day-one availability on Game Pass Ultimate; PlayStation 5 availability is planned for later in 2026.
