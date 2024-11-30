Taking delivery of a new car? 5 checks that you should perform

The excitement of buying a new car can be overwhelming, but it's crucial to remain calm and composed before taking delivery. A thorough inspection can help you identify any potential issues, ensuring a smooth ownership experience. Here are 5 essential checks to make before driving your new car off the lot:

1. Exterior Inspection

Carefully examine the car's exterior, paying attention to:

- Body panels: Check for any dents, scratches, or uneven panel gaps.

- Paintwork: Inspect for any paint defects, such as orange peel or overspray.

- Tires: Verify the correct tire size, tread depth, and look for any signs of uneven wear or punctures. There have also been few cases where the dealer swapped out the tyres for the delivery so it is better that you click pictures of the vehicle so that you can confirm later.

- Wheels and rims: Check for any damage or cracks on the wheels because replacing wheels can be expensive.

2. Interior Inspection

Thoroughly inspect the car's interior, paying attention to:

- Dashboard and instruments: Ensure all warning lights, gauges, and displays are functioning correctly.

- Seats and upholstery: Check for any stains, tears, or uneven wear.

- Infotainment system: Test the audio, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation (if equipped).

- Odor and cleanliness: Verify the interior is free of any unusual odors or stains.

3. Engine and Performance Check

Inspect the engine and performance aspects, including:

- Engine oil and fluids: Check the oil level, color, and consistency, as well as other essential fluids (coolant, brake, transmission).

- Battery condition: Verify the battery is in good condition, with no signs of leakage or corrosion.

- Start-up and idle: Listen for any unusual sounds or vibrations when starting the engine and idling.

- Transmission and gear shifts: Test the transmission's smoothness and gear shifts.

4. Odometer and fuel

A newly purchased vehicle should ideally have an odometer reading of no more than 100 to 150 kilometers. Should the reading exceed this range, it is advisable to seek clarification from the dealer. Additionally, dealers typically offer five liters of complimentary fuel; therefore, it is prudent to verify the fuel level to ensure it is sufficient to reach the nearest fuel station.

5. Documentation and Warranty Check

Ensure you have all necessary documentation and understand the warranty terms, including:

- Owner's manual: Verify the manual is included and complete.

- Warranty documents: Check the warranty terms, duration, and mileage limits.

- Service records: Obtain any existing service records or maintenance history.

- Registration and insurance: Verify the vehicle is registered and insured in your name.

