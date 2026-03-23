2,500 crore GST compensation cess stuck, dealers seek clarity ahead SC hearing

India’s auto retail sector is grappling with a significant liquidity challenge, with nearly ₹2,500 crore of dealers’ funds stuck under the GST compensation cess framework, said Sai Giridhar, Vice President of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The amount, currently parked as credit in dealers’ electronic cash ledgers, has become unusable following the transition in the tax regime, leaving businesses unable to deploy it for day-to-day operations.

“This is legitimate money belonging to dealers, but there is currently no mechanism to utilise it. As a result, it remains effectively blocked," Giridhar said.

With the matter now before the Supreme Court of India, dealers are hopeful of receiving clear directions that could unlock the funds. The industry is seeking either a direct refund or permission to adjust the credit against ongoing GST liabilities.

“Either of these outcomes would ensure that the money flows back into the system as working capital," he added.

Industry bodies warn of financial stress on smaller dealerships due to the dispute

The stakes are high. Industry insiders warn that if the funds are not released and dealers are forced to write them off, the consequences could be far-reaching. Smaller dealerships, in particular, may face existential risks, potentially leading to closures, job losses, and stress on lenders that have financed dealer working capital.

The issue also underscores a structural limitation within the auto retail ecosystem. Unlike automakers, dealers have no control over vehicle pricing or margins, limiting their ability to offset financial stress through price hikes.

“Dealers cannot increase prices to recover losses. That flexibility lies with OEMs, who may choose to adjust pricing if they are impacted," Giridhar noted.

The liquidity crunch is already affecting day-to-day dealership operations. With a substantial portion of working capital locked, dealers are facing challenges in inventory planning, fund rotation, and servicing debt obligations. Many continue to incur interest costs on borrowed capital, even as the funds remain inaccessible.

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“The inability to rotate this capital is creating operational stress. Dealers are paying interest on blocked funds while being unable to use them for inventory procurement or business expansion," Giridhar said.

As the next hearing approaches, the industry will be closely watching for a resolution that could ease liquidity pressures and restore financial stability across the dealer network.

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