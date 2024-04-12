24-race Formula 1 calendar announced for 2024; to kick off with Australian GP

The FIA and Formula 1 have announced the calendar for the 2025 season, which will see the championship kick off in March next year. The 2025 F1 season will see the Australia Grand Prix as the season opener instead of Saudi Arabia, which has been the championship opener in recent years. The switch has been made owing to the holy month of Ramadan which will take place between March 1-30 next year.

This puts the Middle East venues including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain out of contention to host the early rounds. This takes F1 to the land down under the 2025 campaign set to kick off at Melbourne’s Albert Park between March 14 and 16.

The 24-race calendar for 2025 will conclude in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina circuit on December 7

Speaking about the calendar announcement, Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said, “2025 will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it’s that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar. Once again, we’ll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top-class racing, hospitality, and entertainment, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide. We’re grateful to the FIA, our promoters, host city partners, and all the related ASNs for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule and securing what promises to be another fantastic year for Formula 1."

Following the Australian GP, the Shanghai GP is scheduled next between March 21 and 23. This will be followed by a two-week gap after which F1 will head to Suzuka for the Japanese GP on April 6. The F1 circus will then head to the Middle East for Bahrain on April 13 and Saudi Arabia on April 20 in back-to-back races. The action will then move to the US with the Miami GP scheduled on May 4.

Formula 1 will then move to Europe for a triple header starting with Italy (May 18), Monaco (May 25), and Spain (June 1). The Canadian GP will be held next on June 15, followed by the Austrian GP on June 29 and British GP on July 6. A doubleheader would next in Belgium (July 27) and Hungary (August 3) before the scheduled summer break.

F1 will return to the track with the Dutch GP on August 31, followed by Monza GP (September 7), Baku GP (September 21), Singapore GP (October 5), Austin GP (October 19) and Mexico GP (October 26).

The last set of races starts with Sao Paulo (November 9), Las Vegas (November 22), and Qatar (November 30), with the finale at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on December 7, 2025.

