2025 Maharashtra EV Policy announced: Subsidies to toll waiver, everything you must know

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved its new electric vehicle policy, which states that passenger electric vehicles will be given a subsidy to promote electric mobility in the state. Also, some electric vehicles in the state will be granted a toll waiver under the new 2025 Maharashtra EV Policy. Besides that, the policy also focuses on strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced after a cabinet meeting that the state government has approved a new EV policy under which passenger electric vehicles will be given a subsidy. News agency PTI has also quoted him as saying that electric vehicle manufacturing and EV consumption should increase with the new 2025 Maharashtra EV Policy in place.

A statement from the Maharashtra government has said that the policy will be valid till 2030. For this new EV policy, the state government claims to have earmarked a budget of ₹1,993 crore. "The state government has approved a new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, under which passenger EVs will be given subsidies. EV manufacturing and its use should increase in the state," Fadnavis reportedly said after the meeting. He further said that the EV charging infrastructure will be strengthened under the new policy, and there will be charging facilities on the national highways at a distance of 25 kilometres to support the electric vehicles.

2025 Maharashtra EV Policy: Tax sops for EV buyers

Under the new EV policy, the Maharashtra government is aiming to implement the Clean Mobility Transition Model by giving sops to those buying electric vehicles till 2030. With this strategy, the electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, private four-wheelers, state transport corporation buses, private buses, and transport undertakings under civic bodies will be given a 10 per cent concession on purchase as against their original cost.

On the other hand, electric goods-carrying three-wheelers and four-wheelers, and electric tractors will be given a concession of 15 per cent as against their original cost. Under the new EV policy, the registration fee will also be waived for electric vehicles.

Further, under this policy, toll will be waived for four-wheeler electric vehicles and buses using the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Atal Setu, and Samruddhi Mahamarg. Toll will only be 50 per cent for these vehicles plying on state and other national highways.

