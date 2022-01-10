2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV launched: Highlights

Skoda Kodiaq has set the ball rolling for the Czechs in India in the new year and is being touted as a capable SUV that marks its return to our shores with some very significant changes and updates. Kodiaq has been a rather niche offering in a market filled with a plethora of options in the ₹30 lakh - or thereabouts - price bracket.

But in its latest avatar, Kodiaq is making some very big promises to take the fight to the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even Volkswagen Taigun that was launched late last year.

Kodiaq was taken off the product lineup when India transitioned to the BS 6 era. Its diesel engine is now replaced by a petrol unit while the vehicle itself is claiming to have a long list of safety and convenience features.

Catch all the highlights from the Skoda Kodiaq launch event right here:

2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has been launched at a starting price of ₹34.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

*2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has been launched at a starting price of ₹34.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

*The Kodiaq now gets revised grille at the front, new LED DRL design and updated bumpers. The tail light design too has been tweaked a bit.

*The diesel unit is being replaced on the Kodiaq with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor which produces 190 hp and has 320 Nm of torque on offer. This engine will be paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

While Kodiaq is likely to appeal to the premium car buyer, Skoda also has plans of driving out a completely new product come March.

*The list of rivals for Skoda Kodiaq is rather long. While it will have to mount a challenge to the enormously popular Toyota Fortuner once again, it will also be about opening new fronts against the likes of MG Gloster and Citroen C5 Aircross.

*The latest Skoda to hit the Indian market is likely to be priced at around ₹35 lakh (ex showroom). The increase in price could be slight, considering the previous edition of the SUV was priced at ₹33 lakh (ex showroom).