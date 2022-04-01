2022 Bangkok Motor Show: Focus on EVs due to increasing petrol prices   

People visiting the Bangkok International Motor Show have shown interest in electric vehicles as the rising prices of petrol become a concern for many.

Electric vehicles garnered significant attention from the attendees of the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show due to the increasing prices of petrol that have taken a toll on pockets. Adding to the interest in EVs is the Indonesian government's 15 per cent subsidy on some EV models.

A motor show attendee Natnicha Srimuang who purchased an electric vehicle at the show said, “I can't handle paying for the price of gas (petrol) anymore, so I'm here looking to buy an electric car." Petrol prices in Thailand are around 40 baht ($1.20) per litre, which is up by 50 per cent from last year. Many see a switch to an EV may become a way to save money long-term. One Patricia Duangcham said, “I (want) to invest my money in a good electric car that fits my lifestyle."

Thailand, like other Southeast Asian countries, has been slow in the adoption of electric vehicles, though, the demand for electric cars is beginning to gain momentum as Chinese carmakers are focusing on this region and are producing cheaper models. Last year, the number of registered fully electric cars doubled to about 4,000 in comparison with total domestic car sales of 7,59,119.

The government of Thailand is looking at establishing its domestic EV market and also strengthening it in order to preserve its status as a major regional automaker. The government has set a target to produce 7,25,000 EVs annually, by 2030. It is 30 per cent of the total vehicle output of the country.

Automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd have the auto assembly and export hub here. State-owned energy firm PTT Pcl has teamed up with Taiwan's Foxconn to produce EVs in Thailand by 2024. China's Great Wall Motor also plans to produce EVs in Thailand in two years' time. The combination of energy price concerns and more affordable models will help spur EV adoption, said General Manager of Great Wall Motor Thailand Michael Chong.

