2021 Jeep Wrangler hybrid named Green SUV of the Year

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid has been honoured with the title of Green SUV of the Year by industry publication Green Car Journal.

The SUV delivers up to 25 miles of nearly silent, zero-emission, electric-only propulsion which makes it commuter friendly as an all-electric daily drive without range anxiety.

The Wrangler 4xe’s hybrid powertrain combines a high-tech, 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Torque from the electric motors arrives instantly on demand from the driver. The powertrain delivers fuel-saving, start-stop operation of the engine.

The carmaker claims that the hybrid SUV is most capable and eco-friendly off-road Jeep vehicle. 4xe is Jeep’s global name for its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle technology. "The Wrangler 4xe delivers an exciting and environmentally positive way for Jeep fans to enjoy their on- and off-road experiences," says Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal.

The hybrid powertrain maximizes efficiency with an estimated 50 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe). It delivers 375 of horsepower and sprints from 0-60 mph in just 6.0 seconds.

The powertrain can be tailored to best suit each trip with the E Select mode buttons on the instrument panel. In the default hybrid mode, the SUV blends power from the engine and electric motors, prioritizing EV operation until the battery reaches its minimum charge.

The global launch of the new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid has been slated to take place in December this year. The hybrid Wrangler will be made available across several international markets including the USA.