2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT to come with 270-mile EPA range
Both Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Performance Edition produce 480 horsepower using their pair of electric motors.
The performance-spec version of Mustang Mach-E will be a direct rival to Audi e-tron and the Jaguar I-Pace.
Ford has confirmed that its range-topping Mustang Mach-E GT will come with an EPA-estimated range of 270 miles while the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will get an EPA-estimated range of 260 miles. The carmaker recently completed the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification and range labeling processes for the vehicles.
Both the GT and Performance Edition Mach-Es produce 480 horsepower using their pair of electric motors and use an 88 kilowatt-hour usable battery pack. While the GT produces 814 Nm of torque, the Performance dishes out 860 Nm. With this setup, the GT can reach 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds while the GT Performance cuts the time to 3.5 seconds. Ford says that more than half of the orders for the Mustang Mach-E GT have been for the Performance Edition.
The new Mach-E GT has a considerable performance advantage over the standard Mustang Mach-E SUV thanks to the updated powertrain which includes an electric motor on each axle. The GT is differentiated from the regular Mach-E courtesy new 20-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers and the new Cyber Orange, Grabber Blue paint options.