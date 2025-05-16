15 Tata Curvv EVs handed over to Nepal's government

Indian government has handed over 15 units of Tata Curvv EVs to Nepal's government as a gesture of support for the inaugural Sagarmatha Sambaad, a global dialogue on ‘Climate Change, Mountains, and the Future of Humanity’ being held in Kathmandu from 16–18 May 2025. The handover was led by Indian Ambassador to Nepal - Shri Naveen Srivastava, and Nepal’s Hon. Minister of Foreign Affair- Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba.