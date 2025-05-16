15 Tata Curvv EVs handed over to Nepal's government
- Tata Curvv EV features two battery sizes, delivering power outputs of 147 bhp and 165 bhp, with ranges of 430 km and 502 km.
The Curvv EV is currently the flagship electric vehicle that Tata Motors sells.
Indian government has handed over 15 units of Tata Curvv EVs to Nepal's government as a gesture of support for the inaugural Sagarmatha Sambaad, a global dialogue on ‘Climate Change, Mountains, and the Future of Humanity’ being held in Kathmandu from 16–18 May 2025. The handover was led by Indian Ambassador to Nepal - Shri Naveen Srivastava, and Nepal’s Hon. Minister of Foreign Affair- Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba.
First Published Date: 16 May 2025, 15:34 PM IST
