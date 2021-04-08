Home > Auto > News > 14 road projects worth 670 crores approved for Jharkhand: Nitin Gadkari

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned 14 road projects of 127.93 kilometres at the cost of over 670 crores for Jharkhand in 2020-21, informed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, Gadkari said that the projects include the strengthening and reconstruction of a section of the National Highway (NH)-333A at a cost of 76.5 crores, and strengthening and widening of a section of NH-143B at a cost of 81.59 crores.

"Strengthening of a section of NH-100 in the state of Jharkhand has been sanctioned at a cost of 18.07 crores. Widening and strengthening to 2-Lane with paved shoulder, section of National Highway between Dumka to Basukinath on NH - 114A in the state of Jharkhand has been sanctioned at a cost of 148.24 crores," the union minister tweeted.

Strengthening work of section of NH-218 has been sanctioned at a cost of 85.28 crores, while construction of three ROB at km 198, 204 and 209 on NH-114A has been sanctioned at a cost of 134.58 crores.

"Construction of ROB at km 116 on NH-99 and km 11 on NH-419 has been sanctioned at a cost of 42.84 crores and 38.27 crores respectively.

4.46 crores have also been sanctioned for the rehabilitation of two bridges at km 245 and 260 on NH-114A and at km 46 on NH-419, while widening and reconstruction of Minor Bridge on Km 23, Km 33, Km 35, Km 41 on NH-220 has been sanctioned at a cost of 19.32 crores.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

