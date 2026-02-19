10-year diesel, 15-year petrol? Delhi says scrap or shift them out

The Delhi government has issued a fresh warning to owners of ageing petrol and diesel vehicles, stating that qualifying vehicles found on city roads or parked in public places will be impounded and scrapped without further notice.

In a public notice released over the weekend, the Delhi Transport Department said End-of-Life Vehicles (EOVs) will face immediate action as part of a renewed enforcement drive aimed at tightening pollution control in the national capital.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Bolero 1493 cc 1493 cc Diesel Diesel ₹7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Bolero Neo 1493 cc 1493 cc Diesel Diesel ₹8.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹21.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Sierra 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9S 79 kWh 79 kWh 679 km 679 km ₹19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Which cars fall under the order?

Under long-standing rules in Delhi:

Diesel vehicles older than 10 years, and

Petrol vehicles older than 15 years are classified as End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs).

The latest notice also states that vehicles compliant with BS-III emission norms and below, if falling under the age criteria, are liable for impoundment and scrapping if found operating or parked in public areas.

Also Read : Previous development- Delhi government rolls back fuel ban on end-of-life vehicles after public outrage

No further warning

The department has made it clear that vehicles meeting these conditions will be impounded and scrapped “without further notice." Owners have been advised to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and transfer such vehicles outside Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) if they wish to retain them.

Stricter enforcement

The age-based restriction is not new. It stems from earlier directions of the National Green Tribunal and subsequent Supreme Court rulings aimed at curbing vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR. Over the years, authorities have periodically carried out drives to identify and impound overage vehicles.

In previous enforcement phases, traffic teams conducted roadside checks and special campaigns, particularly during winter months when air quality worsens sharply.

More recently, fuel stations in Delhi were directed to deny fuel to overage diesel and petrol vehicles, with automated number plate recognition (ANPR) systems deployed at pumps to flag vehicles that crossed the age limit. Those measures were part of a broader pollution-control strategy overseen by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Also Read : Pothole-related road accidents increase by 53 per cent in 5 years: MoRTH

However, the enforcement intensity has varied over time. The latest public notice signals a renewed push to strictly implement the existing rules on the ground.

Why is it being enforced again?

Delhi continues to struggle with high pollution levels, especially during the winter season. Older vehicles built under earlier emission norms are considered significantly more polluting compared to newer BS-VI compliant models.

Officials have confirmed that a fresh enforcement drive will begin soon to remove ageing vehicles from city roads and ensure compliance with pollution-control regulations.

What should owners do?

Vehicle owners whose cars fall within the age limit should immediately verify their registration details. Those intending to keep their vehicles must secure an NOC and arrange for transfer outside the NCR.

With enforcement expected to intensify, authorities have indicated that vehicles found in violation will face immediate action, leaving limited room for delay once the drive begins.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: