Maruti Suzuki to set up four automated driving test tracks in Andhra Pradesh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has entered into an agreement with the Transport Department of the Government of Andhra Pradesh to set up four Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) in the state as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Under the Memorandum of Agreement, the ADTTs will be established at Regional Transport Office locations in Eluru, Ongole, Vizianagaram and Anakapalli. Maruti Suzuki will be responsible for automating and maintaining these facilities for a period of three years from the date they are commissioned.

How the automated test tracks will work

The automated tracks are designed to conduct driving licence tests with minimal manual involvement. Each facility will be equipped with high-definition cameras, RFID-based sensors, real-time data analytics and an integrated IT platform. The system evaluates candidates in line with Central Motor Vehicle Rules, generates results automatically and is intended to ensure uniformity and transparency in the testing process.

Where this fits into Maruti Suzuki’s road safety push

Maruti Suzuki said the rollout of ADTTs is part of its broader road safety efforts, which are structured around five focus areas: engineering, education, evaluation, enforcement and emergency care. The company has been working with multiple state governments to automate driving licence testing and reduce subjectivity in evaluations.

A growing nationwide footprint

With the addition of the four tracks in Andhra Pradesh, Maruti Suzuki’s national ADTT network will expand to 81 facilities. Prior to this, the company had fully automated 46 driving test tracks across seven states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir. In 2025, it also signed separate agreements with the transport departments of Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu to set up 21 and 10 ADTTs respectively.

Beyond automated testing, Maruti Suzuki has also partnered with state governments to establish eight Institutes of Driving and Traffic Research and 23 Road Safety Knowledge Centres across the country. These facilities focus on driver training and road safety awareness. The company is also involved in Integrated Traffic Safety Management System projects that support traffic monitoring and enforcement, and conducts first responder training programmes aimed at improving emergency care outcomes on roads.

