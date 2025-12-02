Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Secures Five-Star Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Ahead of its official launch in India, the Maruti Suzuki has received a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The electric SUV, which is produced locally, becomes the latest model from the brand to achieve the top score under India’s crash test programme. Earlier, the e Vitara had secured a four-star rating under Euro NCAP.

With this result, the e Vitara now joins the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Vitara Brezza as the company’s highest-rated vehicles for safety under Bharat NCAP standards.

()Adult Occupant Protection Performance

In Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), the e Vitara scored 31.49 points out of a possible 32. During the frontal offset crash test conducted at 64 kmph, protection for the driver's and front passenger’s head and neck was rated as ‘good’. The driver’s chest received an ‘adequate’ rating, while the passenger’s chest protection was rated as ‘good’.

Protection for the thighs and pelvic area of both occupants was also marked as ‘good’. The driver’s tibia protection was rated ‘adequate’ for both legs, while the co-driver’s tibias were rated ‘good’. Foot protection for the driver received a ‘good’ result.

In the side deformable barrier test at 50 kmph, the e Vitara provided ‘good’ protection to all assessed regions of the driver’s body. Similar results were recorded during the side pole impact test, where protection across all body areas was again classified as ‘good’.

Child Occupant Safety Results

The e Vitara recorded a total score of 43 points out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP). The vehicle achieved a full 24 out of 24 points in dynamic testing, along with another perfect score of 12 out of 12 for child restraint system installation. The vehicle assessment component contributed the remaining seven points.

Protection levels for both test dummies, representing an 18-month-old and a three-year-old child, were rated at the maximum possible 12 out of 12 points each.

Safety Equipment On The e Vitara

Standard features include seven airbags, ISOFIX child-seat anchor points, and electronic stability control. The SUV is also equipped with Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, and front and rear parking sensors.

