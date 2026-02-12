Mahindra Udo electric three-wheeler launched in India at ₹3.58 lakh

Indian automaker Mahindra , on Thursday, launched its latest electric three-wheeler, the Udo, at an introductory price of ₹3.58 lakh (ex-showroom). As per the company, the Udo draws inspiration from an aeroplane, while its name ‘Udo’ in Hindi means ‘to fly’.

Mahindra Udo: Interiors

The Mahindra Udo features ergonomically designed seats with driver and passenger comfort in mind, including a pilot seat for the driver, which is nearly 20 per cent thicker than other vehicles in the category. Additionally, there is generous headroom and legroom for longer journeys for passengers. An independent rear suspension and dual fork front suspension enhance stability as well as ride comfort on rough roads. The Udo gets a full monocoque construction, boasting higher structural strength.

?Mahindra Udo: Performance and Range

The Mahindra Udo is powered by an IP67-rated, 11.7 kWh laser-welded Li-ion battery pack, which in turn powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor churning out 13.4 bhp of peak power and 52 Nm of torque and delivers a real-world range of 200 km with an ARAI-certified range of 265 km.

Mahindra Udo also has regenerative braking, which, combined with a reverse throttle, offers speed control without touching the brakes. Notably, the electric three-wheeler boasts hill hold assist and creep function, along with three driving modes of range, ride, and race. The Mahindra Udo has a top speed of 55 kmph in race mode.

Mahindra Udo: Warranty and Peace of Mind

The Mahindra Udo is backed by a warranty of 1.5 lakh km or 6 years, whichever is earlier. Not only that, but the Udo comes with 30.48 cm tubeless tyres that enhance the safety.

Moreover, Mahindra offers an industry-first free service until 1 lakh km. When the customer purchases UDO, they are enrolled on Mahindra’s UDAY NXT scheme that provides ₹20 Lakh accidental insurance to the vehicle owner, financial counselling and more.

Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said, “With this launch, we are taking a decisive step in that direction. Built on deep customer insights, Mahindra Udo has been reimagined from the ground up to bring together safety, comfort, design and performance. This product reflects our belief that mobility in thelast mile must move from survival to dignity, while setting new benchmarks for the category."

