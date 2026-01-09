‘Luxury EVs are expanding the market’: BMW Group India CEO on record 2025 sales

BMW Group India has capped off 2025 with its strongest performance yet, posting record sales and reinforcing its leadership in the luxury electric vehicle space. With EVs now contributing a growing share of overall volumes, the company’s India strategy is increasingly centred around electrification, product depth and ecosystem readiness. In an interaction with HT Auto, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, speaks about the pace of EV adoption, the realism behind higher penetration levels, and how upcoming electric launches are expected to further accelerate growth in the luxury segment.

Q: BMW Group India has reported its highest-ever annual sales in 2025. How significant is this milestone?

Hardeep Singh Brar: 2025 has been a landmark year for BMW Group India. We recorded our highest-ever car sales of 18,001 units, registering a 14% year-on-year growth, which is well above the average growth rate of the Indian luxury car segment. This performance underlines the sustained demand for our brands and the strong confidence customers place in BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad.

Q: What factors contributed to BMW Group India outperforming the luxury market?

Our growth has been broad-based and consistent across segments and powertrains. In 2025, every quarter and every month delivered our highest-ever sales performance. A strong product offensive with 20 launches across brands, combined with targeted customer engagement initiatives and attractive financial solutions, helped maintain demand momentum in a dynamic market environment.

Q: Electric vehicles appear to be a major growth driver for BMW Group India. How do you assess the EV market evolution?

BMW Group India continues to lead the luxury EV segment in India. In 2025, we delivered 3,753 electric vehicles, achieving a year-on-year growth of 200%. EVs now account for 21% of our total sales, compared to 8% last year. This demonstrates that electric mobility is gaining strong acceptance among luxury buyers and is contributing to the expansion of the overall luxury car market.

Q: Which EV models have performed particularly well?

Demand has been strong across our EV portfolio. The BMW i7 continues to lead at the top end, while the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase has emerged as the highest-selling premium EV in India. Our focus on creating a comprehensive EV ecosystem, covering charging access, assured buy-back programs, and competitive ownership costs, has helped build long-term customer confidence.

Q: EVs now account for 21% of BMW Group India’s total sales. How far can this penetration realistically go in the near term?

Electric mobility is gaining strong traction in the luxury segment. While we haven’t set a formal target, 25% EV penetration is clearly achievable given current demand trends. Customer confidence in EVs is rising, supported by the right products, improving infrastructure and a strong ownership ecosystem. We also plan to introduce three new electric vehicles in India this year, which will further strengthen our EV portfolio and momentum.

Q: MINI and BMW Motorrad also posted steady numbers. How do these brands fit into BMW Group India’s strategy?

MINI India delivered 730 units in 2025, supported by new launches and strong demand for the Cooper S, which grew by 47%. BMW Motorrad delivered 5,841 motorcycles and maintained its leadership in the premium high-performance segment. Together, these brands strengthen our diversified luxury mobility portfolio in India.

Q: What is the company’s strategic focus going forward?

Our focus remains on delivering sustainable growth through differentiated products, leadership in electric mobility, and enhanced customer experiences. With a strong dealer network and a growing luxury market in India, BMW Group India is well positioned to build on this momentum.

