LeafyBus partners with Eicher to deploy 100 electric intercity sleeper buses

LeafyBus has partnered with Eicher Trucks and Buses to deploy 100 Skyline Pro E 13.5m electric intercity sleeper buses across major national routes, as part of its plan to accelerate clean mobility and reduce diesel dependency in long-haul travel.

LeafyBus and Eicher have partnered to deploy 100 electric intercity sleeper buses by 2026. The collaboration marks Volvo Group’s entry into India’s electric long-haul segment, prioritising sustainable, comfortable, and efficient travel.

Deployment Plans

The company stated that it will start with 35 buses to be rolled out by March 31, 2026. Additionally, the initiative will be enabled through an electric bus leasing programme by Enetra EV Private Limited, supporting LeafyBus’ route expansion including Delhi–Dehradun, Delhi–Lucknow and several upcoming high-demand corridors over the next 18 months.

Rohan Dewan, co-founder, LeafyBus, said, “Our collaboration with Eicher Trucks & Buses enables LeafyBus to scale electric sleeper buses on high-demand intercity corridors where passengers expect comfort, reliability and affordability together. With these new buses and our expanding charging ecosystem, we are accelerating the rollout of a national electric network that delivers a simple, comfortable and future-ready travel experience for millions."

Volvo Group-LeafyBus Partnership



This partnership marks a milestone in Volvo Group’s entry into the intercity electric bus segment in India through the Volvo–Eicher joint venture. In addition to that, teams from LeafyBus and Eicher are jointly working on route planning, charging infrastructure design, uptime solutions and operational support.

Skyline Pro E Specs

LeafyBus x Eicher

The Skyline Pro E 13.5m electric sleeper bus features a 36+D layout with upper and lower berths, powered by a 400 kWh LFP battery and a 235 kW permanent magnet motor. Equipped with front and rear air suspension, advanced braking, and energy-efficient systems, the buses offer range and safety for intercity operations.

Commenting on the partnership, Suresh Chettiar, EVP, Bus Division, VE Commercial Vehicles, said, “This partnership reflects Eicher Trucks and Buses’ ongoing efforts to advance sustainable public mobility solutions. The Eicher 13.5m EV Sleeper Bus delivers environmental sustainability for the nation, low noise and smooth travel for passengers, and economic value for the operator."

