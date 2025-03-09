HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today March 9, 2025: 2025 Volvo Xc90 Caught Your Attention? Here's How It Differs From The Old One
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 9, 2025: 2025 Volvo XC90 caught your attention? Here's how it differs from the old one

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2025, 09:28 AM
2025 Honda CB350 Hness
Latest news on March 9, 2025: Volvo introduced the 2025 XC90 in India starting at ₹1.03 crore, The all-new SUV features a redesigned front bumper and the LED headlamps get minor tweaks. The alloy wheels also feature a new look.
2025 Honda CB350 Hness
Latest news on March 9, 2025: Volvo introduced the 2025 XC90 in India starting at ₹1.03 crore, The all-new SUV features a redesigned front bumper and the LED headlamps get minor tweaks. The alloy wheels also feature a new look.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
09 Mar 2025, 09:28 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: 2025 Volvo XC90 caught your attention? Here's how it differs from the old one

  • The 2025 XC90 continues with the same hybrid powertrain option, however brings in several new refinements in terms of features and overall design. The new XC90 continues to rival the likes of Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X3 and others.
Read the full story here

09 Mar 2025, 09:25 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Volkswagen may avoid 25% Trump tariff, but BMW and others face trade levy

  • Among German carmakers, the Volkswagen Group is the most exposed to Trump's tariff threats on Mexico and Canada.
Read the full story here

09 Mar 2025, 08:51 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, March 8: Honda CB350 range launch, Offers for Jeep SUVs, Ducati Panigale V4 S gets Carbon & Carbon Pro trims

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2025, 08:51 AM IST

