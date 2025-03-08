LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 8, 2025: BMW Motorrad launches 2025 C 400 GT scooter at ₹11.50 lakh in India
08 Mar 2025, 08:41 AM IST
- The 2025 BMW C 400 GT scooter, priced at ₹11.50 lakh, features a 350 cc engine, improved storage and advanced technology.
First Published Date: 08 Mar 2025, 08:41 AM IST
