Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today March 7, 2025: Ducati Panigale V4 Vs Panigale V4 S: What Are The Differences?
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 7, 2025: Ducati Panigale V4 vs Panigale V4 S: What are the differences?

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2025, 09:32 AM
Latest news on March 7, 2025: Ducati Panigale V4 comes with host of upgrades for 2025.
Latest news on March 7, 2025: Ducati Panigale V4 comes with host of upgrades for 2025.

07 Mar 2025, 09:32 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: Ducati Panigale V4 vs Panigale V4 S: What are the differences?

  • Ducati Panigale V4 uses a 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine is now Euro5+ compliant and puts out 213 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as standard.
Read the full story here

07 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Automobile sales fall 7% in February, Dealers positive for March with upcoming festivals

  • In February 2025, India's automobile retail sector experienced a 7 per cent decline in sales, totaling 18,99,196 units. Passenger vehicle sales fell by 10 per cent, and two-wheelers dropped 6 per cent.
Read the full story here

07 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, March 6: Honda H'ness CB350 gets new colour schemes, Lexus LX 500d launched

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST

