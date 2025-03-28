HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today March 28, 2025: Hyundai’s Retro Concept Is Serving Old Money Mafia Styled Looks, But There's A Catch
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 28, 2025: Hyundai’s retro concept is serving old-money mafia-styled looks, but there's a catch

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2025, 10:00 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to the latest developments from the Indian and global automotive world on March 28, 2025
Latest news on March 28, 2025: The Hyundai Heritage Series Grandeur gets blacked-out windows, making it look like something a mafia would drive around in.
Latest news on March 28, 2025: The Hyundai Heritage Series Grandeur gets blacked-out windows, making it look like something a mafia would drive around in.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
28 Mar 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hyundai’s retro concept is serving old-money mafia-styled looks, but there's a catch

  • Hyundai's Heritage Series Grandeur concept celebrates the 35th anniversary of its luxury sedan. It showcases a blend of classic aesthetics and contemporary innovations.
Read the full story here

28 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: BMW R12 GS officially unveiled globally

  • BMW R12 GS uses an air-oil cooled engine that also does duty on the brand's motorcycles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.