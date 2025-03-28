LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 28, 2025: Hyundai’s retro concept is serving old-money mafia-styled looks, but there's a catch
Latest news on March 28, 2025: The Hyundai Heritage Series Grandeur gets blacked-out windows, making it look like something a mafia would drive around in.
28 Mar 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hyundai’s retro concept is serving old-money mafia-styled looks, but there's a catch
- Hyundai's Heritage Series Grandeur concept celebrates the 35th anniversary of its luxury sedan. It showcases a blend of classic aesthetics and contemporary innovations.
28 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: BMW R12 GS officially unveiled globally
- BMW R12 GS uses an air-oil cooled engine that also does duty on the brand's motorcycles.
First Published Date: 28 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST
