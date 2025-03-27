LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 27, 2025: Maruti Suzuki to invest ₹7,410 crore to set up third plant, to play key role in growth strategy
Latest news on March 27, 2025: Maruti Suzuki board has given the green signal for setting up the company's third manufacturing plant at Kharkhoda in Haryana with an investment of ₹7,410 crore.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
27 Mar 2025, 07:24 AM IST
First Published Date: 27 Mar 2025, 07:24 AM IST
