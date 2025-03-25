LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 25, 2025: Mahindra Thar Roxx with Mocha Grey interior starts reaching dealerships
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to the latest developments from the Indian and global automotive world on March 25, 2025
Latest news on March 25, 2025: Mahindra Thar Roxx will be offered in two interior colour schemes.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
25 Mar 2025, 09:02 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Mahindra Thar Roxx with Mocha Grey interior starts reaching dealerships
- Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered with two engine options.
25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Skoda Kushaq and Slavia become dearer. But, there's a catch…
- Skoda India has increased the pricing of select single-tone and dual-tone colour variants of the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan.
25 Mar 2025, 07:08 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, March 24: Honda Activa e & QC1 reviews, Revolt RV BlazeX range test, Citroen offers major discount…
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Trending Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 25 Mar 2025, 07:08 AM IST
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week